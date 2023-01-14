Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading 4.8% Higher

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.02 and last traded at $55.02. 7,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 753,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Weatherford International Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,869,000 after acquiring an additional 376,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Weatherford International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,015,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

