ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 18,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,086,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $333.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.