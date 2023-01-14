Michelle Hoffman Sells 10,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BKE opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 2,635.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 48.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

