Brahman Capital Corp. Sells 47,456 Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Stock

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Brahman Capital Corp. sold 47,456 shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $465,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,253,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

BOAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOAC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 823,185 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

