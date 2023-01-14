360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 4,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,778,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Stock Up 4.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.31.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.15 million. Analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 7.5% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,559,000 after purchasing an additional 740,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,973 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,147,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 193,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

