Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Up 7.7%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.93. 43,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,730,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.41 million. Beauty Health had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 423,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,742,000 after acquiring an additional 407,849 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 365,790 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 659,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

