PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 12,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 163,584 shares.The stock last traded at $52.15 and had previously closed at $52.00.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 130,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,970,000.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.