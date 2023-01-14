iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 127,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,943,452 shares.The stock last traded at $56.26 and had previously closed at $55.69.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

