TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 86,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,002,330 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $21.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TEGNA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

