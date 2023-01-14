LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.55. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 19 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on LiveWire Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 target price on the stock.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.