iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 39,265 shares.The stock last traded at $281.85 and had previously closed at $283.22.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.08 and a 200-day moving average of $273.61.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.