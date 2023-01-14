Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $56.20

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.20, but opened at $60.13. Value Line shares last traded at $60.13, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Value Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $504.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 45.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Value Line by 141.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Value Line by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

