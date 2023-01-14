iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 166,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,663,905 shares.The stock last traded at $43.05 and had previously closed at $42.98.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

