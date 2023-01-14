Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Shares Gap Up to $10.14

Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.45. Slam shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Slam Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Slam by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Slam by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

