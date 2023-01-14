EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Up to $15.25

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $15.86. EverQuote shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 470 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

The firm has a market cap of $535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,024 shares of company stock worth $1,011,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

