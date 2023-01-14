Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 52-Week High at $837.04

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$837.04 and last traded at C$837.00, with a volume of 255314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$829.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFH shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$780.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$702.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.99.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The firm had revenue of C$8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 115.4199993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $13.415 per share. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$34,770. In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,051,827.84. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,770.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

