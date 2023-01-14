ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 102,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,080 shares.The stock last traded at $20.48 and had previously closed at $20.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.25 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

ForgeRock Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ForgeRock news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $167,571.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ForgeRock by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth about $2,432,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

