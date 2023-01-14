10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Down 5%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $39.85. Approximately 5,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,340,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008 over the last three months. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.