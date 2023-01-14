trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.66. trivago shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 5,763 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRVG. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

trivago Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in trivago by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in trivago by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 25,846 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

