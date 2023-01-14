Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $128.27 and last traded at $128.29. Approximately 17,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,125,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.19 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,382 shares of company stock valued at $26,463,370. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.