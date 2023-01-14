China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $21.72

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.72, but opened at $21.20. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 98 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, China Eastern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.68) EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 77.07% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

