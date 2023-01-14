WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $9.93

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $9.08. WalkMe shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WKME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered WalkMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.
WalkMe Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WalkMe (WKME)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.