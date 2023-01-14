WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $9.93

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $9.08. WalkMe shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WKME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered WalkMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

WalkMe Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EVR Research LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WalkMe by 254.2% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 614,339 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $3,382,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WalkMe by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in WalkMe by 30.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 253,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Stories

