James Geral Bell Sells 2,278 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,394.87.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

TSE POU opened at C$31.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$607.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 6.4299994 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.22.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Stories

