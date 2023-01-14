Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Down 4.7%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $10.06. 35,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,149,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hello Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hello Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hello Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

