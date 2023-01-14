TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.7%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 50,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,743,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

About TAL Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 55,113 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $422,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 358,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

