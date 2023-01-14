TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.7%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 50,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,743,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TAL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.
Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.