RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 182,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,685,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

