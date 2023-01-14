RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 182,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,685,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
RLX Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.
Institutional Trading of RLX Technology
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
