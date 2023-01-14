GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2,483.3% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.