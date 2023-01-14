Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Trading Down 4.6%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.39 and last traded at $82.63. 16,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 794,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.4% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 93,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.