Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 4.6%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 24,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,022,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $552,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Confluent by 101.8% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

