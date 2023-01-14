FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Lifted by Analyst

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vital Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $22.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.95. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.28 EPS.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Vital Energy stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.31.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.