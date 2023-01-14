US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Okta by 105.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $69.76 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Okta to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.85.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

