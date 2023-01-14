US Bancorp DE Sells 806 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.20.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $329.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.24 and its 200-day moving average is $260.76. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $390.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.