LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.