US Bancorp DE Sells 47,386 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,386 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $155.47 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average of $153.92.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

