US Bancorp DE Sells 18,206 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PXF stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

