US Bancorp DE Sells 1,443 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

