US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

