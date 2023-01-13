Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Netflix by 114.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676,680 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 30.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,268,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,734,000 after purchasing an additional 530,997 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.82.

NFLX stock opened at $330.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $540.79. The company has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

