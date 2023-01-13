SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,630 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $70,116,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $67,659,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in ServiceNow by 11.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,232,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,088,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $413.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.43, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $621.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

