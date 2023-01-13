Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.13 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.09. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

