GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,036,000 after acquiring an additional 146,168 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

