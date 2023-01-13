KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

