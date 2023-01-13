Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $159.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.78. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

