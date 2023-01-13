Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 500 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,801,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 64,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $54.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.