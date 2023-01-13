Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 14,739 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

NYSE:AN opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,216,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,404 shares of company stock worth $37,094,192 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

