BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 25.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $753.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $891.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $717.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.43.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.