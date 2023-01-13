Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,607 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.33 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.78.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

