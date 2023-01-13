International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,725,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 131,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.99 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.07.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

