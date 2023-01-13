Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Nasdaq by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,246,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after buying an additional 784,474 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Nasdaq by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,951,000 after buying an additional 742,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,316,000 after buying an additional 740,614 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

