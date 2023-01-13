Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,786 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.77.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

